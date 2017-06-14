× Police: Naked man from Putnam breaks into antique marketplace

PUTNAM — Putnam Police say they arrested a man after he broke into an antique marketplace, naked.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Front Street and Main Street for a report of suspicious activity. When police arrived, they found glass on the sidewalk and saw damage to multiple windows of the Antique Marketplace located at 109 Main Street in Putnam.

Police saw activity in the building and State Police arrived to help in securing the building’s perimeter. When Police entered the marketplace, they found Sean Morissette, 50, of Putnam, naked. He was seen knocking over display cases and smashing items inside.

He was taken into custody and charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held on $10,000 cash bond and will be presented in Danielson Superior Court on June 14th.