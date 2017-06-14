× Police: Southington man punched woman in face following road rage incident

SOUTHINGTON — A Southington man is facing criminal charges after police said he punched a woman in the left eye following a road rage incident.

On June 9, around 8:13 p.m., Southington police said they responded to an incident at 836 Marion Avenue after reports of a fight, road rage incident.

The victim told police that she was driving her car when she drove up behind a pick-up truck driven by Paul Haburay, 58. She said the truck suddenly swerved to the left and then pulled to the right side of the road. She thought Haburay wanted her to pass his vehicle so she drove around the truck and continued driving, said police.

Police said the truck then got right behind her car, causing her to think that the truck was going to hit the rear of her vehicle where the incident then continued in a parking lot.

“While in the parking lot, the victim exited her vehicle at which time Haburay exited his truck. The victim reported Haburay began yelling at her about what happened on the roadway and then allegedly without warning or provocation, Haburay punched the victim underneath her left eye. The victim then went into the building and later obtained the license plate from Haburay’s vehicle and Haburay left the area. The victim sustained swelling under the eye and she refused treatment on from ambulance personnel on scene,” said police.

Paul Haburay, 58, is charged with assault in the third degree, illegal operation of a car with intent to harass or intimidate. Haburay was released on a $2,000 bond and expected to appear in a Bristol court Monday.