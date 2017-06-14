× Police: Vernon man arrested after striking pedestrian in Hartford, leaving them with serious injuries

HARTFORD — Hartford Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with an April hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police said that the incident happened in the area of Park and Cedar streets at around 10 p.m. on April 22. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. Surveillance video of the incident was obtained by police.

Hartford Police received numerous tips from the public, including a tip that resulted in the location and recovery of the suspect vehicle: a gray, 2016 Polaris Slingshot.

On May 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Frank Bohorquez, 43, of Vernon, charging him with assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and reckless driving with a $175,000 bond.

On Monday Bohorquez was found and he was taken into custody without incident.

You can read the affidavit here.