Press conference held following Congressman who was shot at a baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified as an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson.

The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven’t identified a motive.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams was also hit and taken off in a stretcher, according to Chad Pergram of Fox News on Twitter.

Scalise is at Medstar in Washington DC undergoing surgery for a hip wound, Pergram said on Twitter.

Scalise released a statement on Twitter which states that “he is in stable condition.”

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown told the media that five were transported to local hospitals, including the suspect. He said they will not identify victims or the suspect right now.

Brown said the shooting started at 7:09 a.m. and police responded within three minutes.

The shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack” according to congressional and law enforcement sources.

Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he was on deck at practice when the shooting occurred. He said Scalise was shot in the hip and it appeared that two Capitol Hill police agents were also shot.

Lawmakers told reporters on the scene that everyone, including a young son of one of the members, ran for cover, jumping into dugouts and over fences to avoid the gunshots.

Members said Scalise dragged himself roughly 15 yards away from second base, where he was shot and laid there until the shooter was neutralized. Sen. Jeff Flake told CNN that he and Rep. Brad Wenstrup went over to Scalise to apply pressure to his wound.

Brooks told CNN that a number of congressman and congressional staffers were lying on the ground and said he used his belt as a tourniquet to help one of the victims.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says one of its employees was among those shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson identified the wounded employee as Matt Mika. He says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition.

Mickelson says Mika is director of government relations for Tyson’s Washington, D.C., office and that he’s worked for the company for more than six years.

He says the company is “deeply concerned” about Mika and his family.

Based in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest producers of chicken, beef and pork.

Officials said the gunman was shot by U.S. Capital Police and taken to the hospital. Sen. Mike Lee told Fox News that the gunman was dead.

Rep. Ron DeSantis,R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting and as he was walking to his car, a man asked him if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. DeSantis said about three minutes later the shooting began and reportedly lasted about 10 minutes.

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted that the “suspect is in custody” and “not a threat.”

The Alexandria Police Department said on Twitter the shooting took place at 400 Block E Monroe St. in Alexandria.

President Donald Trump said in his statement:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Trump called Scalise “a true friend and patriot” on Twitter.

Congressman Joe Courtney released his statement saying:

“All of my thoughts and prayers are with Steve Scalise, the congressional staff members, and the Capitol Police Officers who may have been injured in this morning’s horrific act of violence. Steve Scalise is a loyal public servant who has represented his constituents in Louisana honorably for many years. It is beyond comprehension why anyone would attack other human beings in this way. Like other Americans, I will be monitoring the news this morning and hoping that all of the injured are able to make a swift recovery.”

Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted:

Sen. Blumenthal released a statement:

“My heart goes out to Congressman Scalise, his staff, and the security officials involved in this horrific shooting. I am especially grateful this morning for the swift action of the Capitol Police, who unhesitatingly disregarded danger to themselves in protecting others. I am hopeful we can put aside politics and support all affected.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote on Twitter:

Sen.Tim Kaine also tweeted:

