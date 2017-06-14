Recipes from Market Place Kitchen and Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Chef name is Roy Khalil of Market Place Kitchen & Bar in Avon stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to share some yummy recipes.

22oz Bone-In Ribeye Steak

Salt and pepper each side of steak

In cast iron skillet pan sear 22oz Bone-In Ribeye 5 min on each side

Finish with 1TBSP unsalted butter 2 fresh thyme sprigs and 1 clove garlic

Let steak rest before it’s sliced

Roasted Tomatoes

1 Vine of Fresh Tomatoes

1tsp olive oil

1/4tsp each salt & pepper

Roast for 5 minutes at 350 degrees

Risotto

Finely dice 2 small shallots sweat in 1tbsp olive oil

Add 2 cups Aborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

2 cups vegetable stock

Cook for 15 minutes

Finish with 1TBSP unsalted butter

¼ cup aged parmesan cheese

Porcini Mushrooms

Sautée 1/4lb fresh porcini mushrooms with 1TBSP Olive Oil, 1TBSP shaved garlic, 1tsp fresh thyme 1/4tsp each salt and pepper