Recipes from Market Place Kitchen and Bar

HARTFORD -- Chef name is Roy Khalil of Market Place Kitchen & Bar in Avon stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to share some yummy recipes.
22oz Bone-In Ribeye Steak
Salt and pepper each side of steak
In cast iron skillet pan sear 22oz Bone-In Ribeye 5 min on each side
Finish with 1TBSP unsalted butter 2 fresh thyme sprigs and 1 clove garlic
Let steak rest before it’s sliced
Roasted Tomatoes
1 Vine of Fresh Tomatoes
1tsp olive oil
1/4tsp each salt & pepper
Roast for 5 minutes at 350 degrees
Risotto
Finely dice 2 small shallots sweat in 1tbsp olive oil
Add 2 cups Aborio rice
½ cup dry white wine
2 cups vegetable stock
Cook for 15 minutes
Finish with 1TBSP unsalted butter
¼ cup aged parmesan cheese
Porcini Mushrooms
Sautée 1/4lb fresh porcini mushrooms with 1TBSP Olive Oil, 1TBSP shaved garlic, 1tsp fresh thyme 1/4tsp each salt and pepper