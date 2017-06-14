Exclusive: Sandy Hook mother says Jones interview on NBC only stirs up pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Those who lost loved ones during the Sandy Hook School shooting said, finding closure is still tough because they're constantly dealing with pain they never saw coming after that tragic day.

Nicole Hockley’s six-year old son, Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook. Hockley said, she’s constantly under attack from people making vicious claims about that day.

“For people to say that I’m an actor. For people to say I never had a son or that my son is still alive. There’s part of me that would love it if that were true. Wouldn't it be wonderful if my son were still alive? That's not true. He's dead. He's gone. He's not coming back,” said Hockley.

The latest attack Hockley said, is from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and NBC News’ Megyn Kelly.

NBC released a short preview of Kelly’s upcoming show, with Jones bluntly defending his claim the 2012 shooting was staged.

Parents like Hockley are demanding NBC pull the show, sending letters and tweets, calling the story garbage and disgusting.

Hockely told FOX 61, it only fuels more attacks on her family and death threats. “It's not something I can understand. It's inappropriate, it's harmful. It hurts. I worry about my surviving son all the time,” said Hockley.

However, late Tuesday, Megyn Kelly was still defending the story. Kelly said, she simply wants to understand why Jones, with his outrageous claims, has the respect of the President of the United States and a growing audience of millions.

“All I’ve ever done is have a child that's been killed. I don't deserve this. It's not a good choice,” said Hockley.

Coincidentally, Kelly was scheduled to host the Sandy Hook Promise’s annual gala in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night, but Hockley said the NBC News anchor was dropped as host.