× Shelton police investigate fatal accident

SHELTON — Shelton Police are investigating after a two car accident left one person dead.

Police say Michael Bonavita, 65, of Ansonia, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Liberty when the crash occurred with a Dodge Ram pick-up truck, driven by Alexander Groski, 28, of New Milford.

The crash happened at the intersection of Leavenworth Road, Birdseye Road, and School Street. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Bonavita and his passenger, Gregory Torwich, 60, of Ansonia, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Bonavita succumbed to his injuries, while Torwich is listed in serious, but stable condition. Groski suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment.

Shelton Police are currently investigating the incident. No charges have been issued at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at 203-924-1544.