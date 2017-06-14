× University of Saint Joseph to open full time, undergraduate programs to men

WEST HARTFORD — The University of Saint Joseph officials announced Wednesday that full-time, undergraduate programs will open for men in the fall of 2018.

This comes after the president of the University of St. Joseph , Rhona Free, said she was setting up a task force to consider making the college coed after enrolling only women for 84 years. The school is facing decreasing enrollment, and a budget surplus.

President Rhona Free sent a statement to FOX 61:

“This is a very exciting day for everyone associated with the University of Saint Joseph. With today’s decision, we reaffirm our commitment of educational excellence to our undergraduate women students, reinforce our culture of openness, diversity and inclusion established by our Sisters of Mercy founders, and continue our mission of responding to the needs and interests of today’s students. “The data we received and analyzed during the last eight months was conclusive: by opening the admission process to all academically qualified students we would have significant opportunities to expand our undergraduate programs and increase the diversity of academic thought in the classrooms, while also providing a catalyst for a more active campus life. Studies show that less than one percent of full-time female college students today attend a women’s college and only two percent of female high school seniors say they would consider attending a women’s college. Admitting men will open our doors to 98 percent more women who would otherwise not even consider our high quality, distinctive educational experience here at USJ.”

The University established 12 task force groups with each commissioned to research and document findings in their respective areas, such as: mission integration, academic programs and consortia, athletics, student life, and academic and administrative support.

The idea was met with mixed reaction on campus when asked back in November when the task force was created.

“I think it’s extremely empowering to be able to say that every leadership position in this school is filled by women. That is extremely rare compared to other schools that don’t offer leadership positions exclusively to women, because you do have that patriarchal dominance that really does play a huge role in today’s society. So I think that the fact that we can erase that form the culture of St. Joe’s is something that really empowers women and I think it would be extremely unfortunate to take away those opportunities that these women who go here really deserve,” said Leeann Waye, a sophomore at St. Joseph’s.

Freshman Destiny Cruz said, “They’re trying to get more people here, maybe that will work and maybe they should give it a shot.”

Small colleges around the country are facing challenges related to growing competition and declining state funding for higher education.

The University of St. Joseph has 747 undergraduates this year, down 58 students since 2012.

The university already accepts men into its graduate programs and adult-learner programs.