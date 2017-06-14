Watch Live: San Francisco police respond to shooting at UPS facility, shooter was employee

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police are responding to a shooting near 17th and Vermont streets, near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet. A San Francisco hospital received victims from a shooting at a UPS center there. UPS says 4 people injured and taken to hospitals in San Francisco shooting; shooter was an employee.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.

