× Beat the heat with Cumberland Farm’s 99 cent milkshakes

HARTFORD – To make your summer a little sweeter, Cumberland Farms will be doing a 99 Cent Milkshake Day on Friday, June 16!

All store locations throughout the Northeast and Florida will be offering customers a milkshake of your choice for just 99 cents all day long.

Customers can choose between the brand’s all-new red velvet flavor, the limited edition Farmhouse Blend coffee flavor, cookies n’ cream, and other classic flavors as well. All milkshakes are made from real dairy milk without any artificial flavors or added preservatives, so you can indulge in this discounted sweet treat while making your body, and wallet, happy.

Make sure to stop by your local Cumberland Farms for this delicious offer, limited to one per customer, tomorrow only!