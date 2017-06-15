Do you find yourself searching the web too much? Check this website out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Quite often, we’ll procrastinate by playing around on Facebook or doodling. But there is a way to pass the time and help out science at the same time.

Sometimes I’ll be scrolling through random stuff on my computer or phone and realize that so much time has gone by since I did anything useful. Well, with a website called Zooniverse.org, there’s a way to be productive and help others while still kinda wasting time.

Here’s how it works.

With Zooniverse, anyone can be a scientific researcher. It offers a way for the public to help out with real academic research.

They state on their website, “the major challenge of 21st century research is dealing with the flood of information we can now collect about the world around us.”

There are thousands of images for many of these research projects, and scientists just need some help sorting through it all.

So, the way it works is, you go on the website, choose a project you feel like working on, and just help out. It can be anything from clarifying distant galaxies, helping to identify groups of seals and their behavior, or analyzing 19th century shipping weather logs to determine more about our past climate.

After you finish identifying different features for these scientists, they’ll then review anything you’ve flagged as noteworthy. For example, I spent several minutes this week just classifying galaxies that are millions of light years away. It was actually a lot of fun!

With this site, there’s no expert training required, and the projects that you click on do a great job of explaining your task ahead of time. A lot of this has already paid off, as this data has led to a number of publications in scientific journals.

Check it out and let us know what you think.