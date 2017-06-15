× Expect More Healthy Kids Summer Meals Events

HARTFORD — For many children who depend on school breakfast and lunch programs, no school means no food. Hunger is most critical during the summer season, and in Greater Hartford, 1 in 6 kids struggle to get the food they need to stay strong and healthy.

This year, FOX61 Expect More HOPE and Panera Bread are partnering with Greater Hartford’s food bank, Foodshare, for Expect More Healthy Kids events.

A part of USDA’s federally funded Summer Meal program, Expect More Healthy Kids will give children 18 years and younger the opportunity to participate in basketball, baseball, track and other sports events throughout the region. After each event, a healthy free lunch will be provided for all participants. No paperwork or pre-registration required.

Learn more about the Summer Meal program here and check back for dates and locations of this year’s Expect More Healthy Kids events!

Want to help in the movement? All summer, for every delivery Panera Bread makes to your home or office, twice the meals will be donated through Foodshare to kids who really need it. Visit delivery.panerabread.com to get started and help fight hunger in Connecticut!

FOX61 Expect More Healthy Kids is presented by FOX61 Expect More Hope and Foodshare in partnership with Panera Bread!