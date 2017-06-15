× Feds make first carfentanil bust in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man is facing federal charges after police said he distributed carfentanil.

Police said they coordinated controlled purchases of heroin from Charles Thelusma, 43, earlier this year in March and May.

On both occasions, an individual working for Thelusma completed the transactions at the predetermined locations in Bridgeport. On May 24, police said they conducted a controlled purchase of three bundles of heroin from Thelusma for $200 at a hotel he was staying at in Elmsford, NY.

Following a laboratory analysis, it was confirmed the drugs had a presence of heroin, carfentanil, and U47700. Thelusma is charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin, carfentanil, and U47700.

Carfentanil is an opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is itself 50 times more potent than heroin. U47700 is a synthetic opioid that is approximately seven times stronger than morphine.

“Those suffering from opioid addiction need access to treatment and recovery,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ferguson. “But those responsible for the distribution of heroin and deadly synthetic opioids like carfentanil and U-47700 need to be held accountable for their actions. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement in Connecticut and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to aggressively seek and bring to justice anyone who distributes these poisons.”

The charges Thelusma faces carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.