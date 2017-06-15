× Firefighters battled large house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Firefighters responded to a house fire to a two-story home Thursday night.

Firefighters said the fire broke out at 23 Carmen Street. Firefighters said when they arrived, they had a two story wood frame building with fire showing on the left side where two windows on the first floor were bursting in flames.

Firefighters said a hazardous condition was identified at the scene and fire companies were withdrawn from the building.

Eversource reported over 3,000 power outages in Waterbury were caused by the fire. Eversource said an energized wire fell on top of a metal fence and upon contact with the fence, the live wires ignited, causing the property at 23 Carmen Street to burst into flames.

At this time, zero injuries were reported.