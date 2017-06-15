× June is National Hunger Awareness Month

HARTFORD — Hunger is a problem for many children in Connecticut. In Greater Hartford alone, 1 in 6 kids struggle to get the food they need to stay strong and healthy. When school lets out for the summer, this need hits an all time high. School is where many children only receive a nutritious meal.

The USDA federally funded Summer Meals program through Greater Hartford’s food bank, Foodshare, helps fight hunger by providing low-income children nutritious meals at various sites in the state throughout the summer.

Open Summer Meals sites are completely free for kids 18 and younger, and require no paperwork or pre-registration. To find a site near you dial 2-1-1, or visit CTSummerMeals.org. You can also text CTMEALS to 877877

This summer, Fox61 Expect More Hope and Panera Bread also partnering with Foodshare to host exciting sports events at select summer meal sites.