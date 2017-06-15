× New Farmington High School plan rejected in vote

FARMINGTON — Community members voted against the new $135 million high school plan Thursday.

The proposal was denied with 5,029 against, and 2,411 people in favor. The referendum failed at about a ratio of 2:1 votes, the highest turnout referendum to date.

The project that was approved by town council the end of May, came with the price tag of $135 million that didn’t include an anticipated grant from the state, or interest rates.

The project included ADA updates, updated gymnasiums and auditorium, an expanded cafeteria, a new learning common area and library. It would also have been home to the Board of Education.

The President of Farmington Future Beth Kinter said the current building is neither efficient or effective.

“Teachers teach and students learn differently than they did many years ago when a lot of the high school was built,” she said. “It’s not something that’s conducive to what we call 21st century learning.”