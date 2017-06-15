New York Fire Department: Vehicle jumps curb in Hell’s Kitchen, 10 injured

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Ten people were injured, including one who was hospitalized, when a vehicle jumped a curb in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday afternoon according to PIX11.

FDNY officials say the incident happened at the corner of West 37th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

One person was hospitalized in serious condition, and nine were evaluated at the scene, FDNY said.

Images tweeted from the scene show a person on the ground next to an SUV, and being treated by officials.

Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, including a cleaning van that was apparently rear-ended.

Scene of the crash with SUV on sidewalk, on 37th & 9th #fdny #nypd pic.twitter.com/rMnbUDPzov — Shmuli Evers (@Shmuli) June 15, 2017