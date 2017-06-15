Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Opie is a terrier mix, around 2-years-old, and neutered male.

Protectors of Animals rescued him from a local pound after he'd been surrendered. Prior to that, he had been going from home-to-home.

He has been in nine homes since January, and the goal now is to give Opie a permanent home.

He's a high energy little guy! Lots of dog in a little package but he's very manageable.

Opie runs hot and cold with other dogs. He could go with another dog, pending their introductions and energy levels. The more active the better!

He had a "girlfriend" at the kennel, and loves to play with her. He's a lady's dog!

Opie loves his walks, but then is happy to become a lap dog.

His ideal home will be an active one, and will have experience with terriers. They are bold, feisty, and sometimes stubborn. Opie needs structure and boundaries.

To learn more about Opie, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.