Police investigating after young girl was approached by male teen in Lebanon

LEBANON — Connecticut State Police are investigating after reports of a suspicious incident where a juvenile female was approached by a teenage white male in the woods.

State police said the incident occurred at Pease Brook-Wildlife Management Area on Horiska Road around 12:40 p.m.,Thursday afternoon. State police said DEEP, EnCon police have also assisted in this investigation.

“Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime have responded to the scene and this incident is currently under investigation,” said police.

