Reports of casualties from blast at China kindergarten

BEIJING — Police said an explosion has struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China, with reports saying there have been casualties.

Police officials said they’re investigating and have no word yet on injuries or deaths.

State media reports said people have been hurt and photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some of them bleeding.

Police said the blast struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in Fengxian in Jiangsu province.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.

China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.