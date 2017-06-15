South Windsor police serve the community in a different way for a special cause

Photo Gallery
SOUTH WINDSOR — Members of the South Windsor Police Department served up Italian dishes for charity Wednesday.
Police officers did double duty as servers at the Red Onion Restaurant on Sullivan Avenue. Their tips, along with the rest of the wait staff, went to the Connecticut Special Olympics. Last year, South Windsor police helped raise more than $12,000 for the Special Olympics.
No word yet on how much they raised but organizers hoped to have raised a few thousand dollars.
41.848987 -72.571755