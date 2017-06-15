Wanted male shoplifter in Clinton who assaulted officer and fled has been captured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON -- Clinton police said they captured Chad Dandira who was wanted in a shoplifting incident that led to an assault of an officer.

Police said Chad Dandria, 29 of Norwich, and an accomplice named Joseph Salimeno, shoplifted from the Clinton Crossing Outlets around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

"Shortly after the incident was reported, the pair was observed on foot in the area of the Petco/Dunkin Donuts Shopping complex (located directly across the street from the exit of Clinton Crossing). Officers approached the pair and Salimeno was taken into custody without incident, however Dandria fled on foot from the officers, into the thick wooded area behind the shopping complex," said police.

Police said they responded to several tips from area residents reporting seeing someone in their yards, but Dandria was not located. Police said they were assisted in the search by officers and K-9 units from both the state police and the Madison Police.

"Shortly after 9 p.m., a Clinton Police Officer located Dandria behind the Shell Gas station located at 115 High Street. The officer approached Dandria, and attempted to take Dandria into custody. Dandria resisted arrest and struck the officer in the head during the struggle. As a result of the assault, the officer lost his footing and fell down a steep embankment behind the gas station," said police.

Dandria then fled after his encounter with the officer, according to police.

Police said the officer sustained several abrasions and lacerations to his head and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. The officer was treated and released from the hospital Thursday.

Dandria is charged with assault on an officer, interfering with an officer, larceny in the fifth degree and conspiracy.