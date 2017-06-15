× West Hartland man turns himself in, suspected in fatal 2016 hit-and-run

BARKHAMSTED – Police said suspect from the fatal 2016 hit-and-run has turned himself in.

On Tuesday, June 13 around 5 p.m., 49-year-old Thomas McGee, of West Hartland, turned himself in on an active arrest warrant for fleeing the scene of a fatal crash back in May 2016.

The hit-and-run took place on New Hartford Road in Barkhamsted on May 20th, 2016 , where McGee was attempting to make a left turn and hit a man on a dirt bike with his truck. The victim, 23-year-old Zachary Dube, was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then Hartford Hospital by Life Star, where he was later pronounced dead.

McGee had left the scene before emergency responders could arrive. Police found the vehicle two days later but had been looking for the driver involved since then.

McGee was released on June 13th with a $2500 Surety Bond and is expected to appear in court on June 27 at 10 a.m. in Bantam.