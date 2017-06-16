Bat-Signal shines from L.A. City Hall in honor of Adam West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Adam West, the acclaimed actor best known for his role in the 1960s Batman television series, was honored with a lighting of the bat-signal from Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday night, according to KTLA.

The 88-year-old actor died from Leukemia last Friday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck joined special “bat-guests” to light the bat-signal in tribute to West’s portrayal of millionaire Bruce Wayne.

DC Comics encouraged fans to "don their bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter," according to CNN.

The West family encouraged fans who were unable to attend the ceremony to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Camp Rainbow Gold.

