Boy saves family from a 2 alarm fire in Waterbury that reached two homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A teenage boy saved his family from a 2 alarm house fire Friday night.

Waterbury firefighters said the fire broke out around 6:05 p.m. at 121 Central Avenue. Firefighters said they responded to a heavy fire at the rear side of a two-story wood home. There was exposure concerns on both, the left and right sides, according to firefighters. The flames on the left side of the home, extended into a home next door.

The fire quickly escalated into a second alarm. Six engine companies are operating at the scene, along with one rescue company, two ladder companies and two chiefs. Naugatuck and Wolcott Fire Departments are assisting.

Firefighters said they searched the first floor of the home and found no one inside. No injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX61 caught up with a 13-year-old Michael Tineo who said he saved his family from the fire. He said he got back from playing outside and saw smoke building inside his house. The boy then ran through the house and alerted his family members to the danger.

FOX61 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as soon as they come in.