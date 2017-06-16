Bridgeport cops to be added to public housing complexes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- With 13 homicides on the books in Bridgeport this year, including many in or near public housing, the city is rolling out a new plan that they hope will discourage untoward activity.

Roughly $1 million is being invested in Bridgeport's three major public housing complexes.

"The goal that has been talked about, which was previously discussed, and I approved, is for $600,000 for additional officers and $400,000 for public improvements," said Mayor Joseph Ganim (D-Bridgeport).

In June 2015, the Trumbull Gardens housing complex, was the scene of a shooting that killed one person and injured eight others. Friday's news of adopting community policing for these apartments was a relief for residents.

"It is wonderful," said Karen Bracey, the President of the Trumbull Gardens Residents Association. "We've been fighting for this for more than a few years."

"Places like this attract a certain criminal element that we are going to drive out of here," said Bridgeport Police Chief A. J. Perez.

The Housing Authority will initially contribute $160,000 of federal money so that additional officers can be assigned to the city's public housing. The city will also kick in money for security upgrades.

"Whether it's cameras or security in the doorways or whatever is needed," Ganim said.

Part of the plan is for the officers to patrol inside the buildings, as well.

"It creates such a safe environment for the people that live here, the good people that live here," Perez said.

"With the police presence, it's going to be more quiet, Bracey said. "It will bring a sense of calm."

Residents of Trumbull Gardens were promised upgraded surveillance cameras and the opening of a police substation on site two years ago. That has not happened yet, but the mayor said he's confident both items will be checked off soon.

Perez said the additional officers will be on site at the public housing complexes beginning no later than the middle of next week.