× Firefighters battling 2 alarm fire in Waterbury; fire has reached two homes

WATERBURY — Waterbury firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has now reached two homes Friday night.

The fire broke out around 6:05 p.m. at 121 Central Avenue. Firefighters said they responded to a heavy fire at the rear side of a two-story wood home. There was exposure concerns on both, the left and right sides, according to firefighters. The flames on the left side of the home, extended into a home next door.

The fire quickly escalated into a second alarm. Six engine companies are operating at the scene, along with one rescue company, two ladder companies and two chiefs. Naugatuck and Wolcott Fire Departments are assisting.

Firefighers said they searched the first floor of the home and found no one inside. No injuries have been reported at this time.

At this time, the fire is still on and the cause of the fire is unknown. FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they come in.