Hartford police investigating double-shooting

HARTFORD — Two people are in critical condition after a double-shooting late Thursday, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. near 62 Madison Street in Hartford. Police go t there and found live rounds that hadn’t been fired yet.

Police said two people who had been shot had arrived at Hartford Hospital. They had been shot in the side and back, according to police.

Police from the Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions arrived to conduct an investigation, according to police.