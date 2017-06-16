× NBC continues to receive criticism for Megyn Kelly interview with Alex Jones, which won’t air in part of Connecticut

HATRTFORD — FOX61 has learned that the Hartford-New Haven NBC affiliate will not air the Megyn Kelly interview with Alex Jones Sunday night.

Several families of the Sandy Hook tragedy have threatened to take legal action against NBC News if the network opted to air Kelly’s interview with the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones, who is an internet radio host, has been known to call the Sandy Hook tragedy a hoax. Earlier this week, Jones said he will release an unedited version of the interview on his own website, saying the full interview will go against Kelly’s upcoming report which he called a “fraud.”

NBC News chairman Andy Lack told the Associated Press that the story was set to air on the show called “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” but was going to be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.

Exclusive Sneak Peek! Alex Jones To Release Full @MegynKelly Interview Full video will be posted to https://t.co/5PAYpjg2Hu pic.twitter.com/hZav4jfbIS — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 16, 2017

The interview could still air on televisions in Newtown, because Newtown is not in the Hartford-New Haven market, but rather the New York City market with the rest of Fairfield County.

The Sandy Hook tragedy left 26 people dead, including 20 first grade students.