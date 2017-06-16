× Newtown man arrested after police and FBI find pipe bombs

NEWTOWN — Newtown Police and the FBI arrested a man they say had pipe bombs.

Larry Baily, 67, was arrested at his Newtown home Friday morning on an arrest warrant that stemmed from an incident on March 24th.

Baily had called the Newtown Police Department to report vandalism to his car. When police did an initial investigation, he identified two objects that appeared to be pipe bombs. Police evacuated the immediate area and contacted the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad and Newtown Police Detectives.

The bomb squad determined there was a possibility that the items identified as possible pipe bombs could call a public safety hazard and were moved to a safe location. The FBI was contacted and agents were sent to assist with the safe destruction of the two devices and a possible investigative and forensic follow-up.

Both items were rendered safe and a test of some of the material from inside the bombs showed flammable material.

Newtown police and the FBI continued the investigation which included several interviews of Bailey which led to a search of the home. During the search, a number of items were found as suspicious in nature, and led investigators to conclude that Bailey was the likely bomb maker.

Bailey has numerous charges including illegal possession of explosives and manufacture of bombs.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and taken to Danbury Superior Court for arraignment.