× Old Saybrook Fire Marshal resigns following investigation

OLD SAYBROOK — Town’s First Selectman’s office confirmed long-term Fire Marshal Donn Dobson has resigned from his position Friday.

Old Saybrook’s First Selectmen, Carl Fortuna said the resignation came after an exhaustive internal and subsequent criminal investigation. Dobson, who has been the town’s fire marshal since ’98, has been under investigation for several months.

There has been very limited details provided on the specifics of the investigation.

In May, Old Saybrook Police Department said “we are also at the Westbrook Town Hall, in cooperation with the state police, again, seeking data and electronic information.”

Westbrook Town Hall is involved because Dobson is also a part-time fire marshal there. But, investigators won’t answer why he is being investigated other than “we are seeking data and various departments are helping us find that data,” said police.

Search warrants were sent out in May for the fire marshal’s offices in both towns in addition to Dobson’s Old Saybrook Fire Marshal’s vehicle, which was also searched. A briefcase was among the items removed from the SUV.

FOX61 will provide updates on this story as soon as they are released.