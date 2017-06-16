Rat runs amok inside cold cut fridge at popular NYC bagel shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Queens residents know Bagel Oasis along Horace Harding Expressway as their late-night go-to hot stop, according to PIX11.

The 24-hour bagel shop has been serving the community for decades but a viral video is now turning many long time customers away.

“I felt sick to my stomach because that’s really disgusting and I go there every week,” Jason Clohessy said, describing a recent visit to the deli that went awry.

Clohessy was having lunch with his friend Lawrence Conway last week at Bagel Oasis when he noticed an uninvited guest in the deli’s cold cut display.

“A rat was walking around on top of it around everything,” he said. “I was like ‘yo bro its behind you,’ and he dropped his food immediately.”

Without skipping a beat, the 16-year-old took his iPhone out and started filming.

