Stanley Black & Decker staying put regardless of Florida governor’s efforts

HARTFORD -- Florida's governor won't be in Connecticut until next week but, Rick Scott has already been at work, trying to set up his meetings with CEO's in the state, including the head of Stanley Black and Decker which is based in New Britain.

FOX61 caught up with Stanley's CEO James Loree, who said he's committed to staying in Connecticut and said he does not agree with the Florida governor's methods.

Loree acknowledges that it is tough to do business in Connecticut and hopes Gov. Scott's efforts will be a wake-up call for Connecticut state leaders.