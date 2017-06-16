TPC River Highlands upgrades Fan Zone ahead of tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL --The golf course itself at the TPC River Highlands isn’t the only thing getting last minute upgrades before next weeks PGA tournament.

The Fan Zone located in the shadow of the clubhouse has tripled in size and ballooned to over 30 vendors said tournament director Nathan Grube. Since Travelers has taken over as tournament sponsor in 2007, its been their goal to transform the event from a golf tournament into a week long experience for the whole family.

The Fan Zone has the usual favorites such as the chipping challenge, mini golf and the rock wall. In addition this year, Stanley has opened an air conditioned viewing area along the 18th green free to the public.

All in all, the TPC knows the action on the course will be world class and they are aiming to make the off course action just as exciting.