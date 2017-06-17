Hartford Yard Goats split double-header against Atloona Curve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD-- The Hartford Yard Goats and the Altoona Curve played a game and a half Saturday night thanks to Friday nights game being suspended thanks to a down pour.

They picked up the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with Altoona leading 2-0. The score would stay that way until the bottom of fifth when Goats' starting pitcher, Matt Pierpont, helped his own cause by sending a frozen rope double to center field that rolled all the way to the wall. That gave Dom Nunez time to get on his horse and score all the way from first base.

Hartford was just getting started as the next two consecutive batters also hit RBI doubles giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead and they went on to win the first game 4-2.

In game two, Jordan Luplow sent a solo shot home run to the upper deck in center field to get Altoona on the board first. The Curve would add another run in the sixth to win game two 2-0.