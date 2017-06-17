× Jay Z to bail fathers out for Father’s Day

HOLLYWOOD — Rapper, and mogul Sean Carter, also known as Jay Z, has written an op-ed for Time Magazine in which he revealed his plans to bail fathers out of jail for Father’s Day.

Jay Z said he will support charities like Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change, who bailed mothers out on Mother’s day, in an effort to fight back against the “exploitative” bail industry.

Despite his kind efforts, Jay Z said there is still a hard battle that needs to be fought.

“As a father with a growing family, it’s the least I can do, but philanthropy is not a long fix, we have to get rid of these inhumane practices altogether. We can’t fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.”

You can read the full op-ed here.