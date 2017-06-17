× Milford woman arrested after hitting pedestrians, cars at Toyota Oakdale Theater

WALLINGFORD — Wallingford Police say they arrested a woman after she struck two people and a few cars after a concert at the Toyota Oakdale Theater.

Shelby Coughlin, 24, of Milford, reportedly struck a pedestrian while leaving the Rick Ross concert around 11:38 p.m.

Police say as they responded, she was trying to weave around which lead her to strike another pedestrian and a few cars.

She failed to obey the officer’s signals for her to stop, so police had to break her window.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital: two pedestrians, two people inside cars that were struck, and the officer who had to break the window. All were believed to have minor injuries, with the officer having hand lacerations from the glass.

Coughlin faces a list of charges including assault on an officer, assault with a motor vehicle, and a DUI.

She’s currently being held on $5,000 and will be in Meriden court Monday.