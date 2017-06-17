Mostly cloudy, showers Saturday; warmer and humid Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a couple of stellar June days, clouds are moving back in again and you'll need your umbrella at times the next couple of days.

Saturday will be turn humid with a lot of clouds in the morning and the chance for a shower or two. Then by afternoon, clouds will break for some sun and temperatures will warm up into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Father's Day looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies, warm and humid conditions. There is only a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Monday afternoon as a cold front washes away the humidity and replaces it with dry/comfortable air by the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few scattered showers. More sun by afternoon. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer and humid. Slight chance afternoon shower. Highs: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid with showers and thunderstorms. High: 80.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: Low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 80s.

