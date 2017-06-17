× Norwalk man charged with sexual assault of a minor

NORWALK — A Norwalk man is facing criminal charges after police said he said sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Norwalk police arrested and charged Rafael Reyes-Santos, 54, with first degree sexual assault and risk of injury of a minor. Police said the incident occurred in June.

Police said SVU Detectives arrested Reyes-Santos in a parking lot Friday.

Reyes-Santos is being held on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday.