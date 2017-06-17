Report: Florida Woman stole city money to get butt lift
GAINESVILLE — A Florida city says a former employee stole money to get a butt lift.
A Gainesville city report released Wednesday said Natwaina Clark stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on the cosmetic surgery.
The Gainesville Sun said the report shows the 33-year-old Clark also used city money for her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other expenses.
Clark was fired shortly before she was arrested last March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud.
She has pleaded not guilty.
29.651634 -82.324826