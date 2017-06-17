× State Police investigating serious multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Fire Department says a serious accident that happened Friday night is under investigation.

Officials say that around 10:14 p.m. Friday, the Fairfield Fire Department recieved a report of an accident with injuries involving a commerical truck and several vehicles on I-95 south between exits 19 and 18. There was also a report of a person trapped under a vehicle.

When crews arrived, they saw a multi-vehicle accident with one person trapped under a AAA tow truck and another needing extrication from a commercial truck. Crews from Fairfield and Westport immediately began work on freeing the two trapped people from in and under the vehicles. Their condition is unknown at this tieme.

Initial reports indicate the tow truck may have been helping a driver on the side of the highway at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Assistant Chief Roger Caisse of the Fairfield Fire Department said in a statement:

The Fairfield Fire Department wants to remind residents to adhere to the Move Over Law, which states “any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more stationary emergency vehicles located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.