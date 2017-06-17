The Stan Simpson Show: Aaron Hernandez murder conviction vacated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In May, Judge Susan Garsh ruled that Aaron Hernandez‘s 2013 murder conviction will be vacated. Garsh agreed to erase the conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd because Hernandez died before his appeal was heard.

The judge heard arguments from lawyers for the former NFL star and Bristol native to erase his conviction in the 2013 murder. Lawyers for Hernandez asked the judge to disregard documents included with the state’s opposition to the dismissal of his conviction.

Sports & Entertainment Attorney, Robert Romano and criminal lawyer DeVaughn Ward, join the Stan Simpson to talk about the legal aspect of the case in a two-part segment.

