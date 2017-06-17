The Stan Simpson Show: Bill Cosby’s case & its complexities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial said they are deadlocked and cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts against the comedian.

Judge Steven O’Neill asked the jury, which began deliberating Monday evening, to go back to deliberating in another attempt to reach consensus.

Jurors must decide if Cosby is guilty of three charges of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors say the famed comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004. Cosby, 79, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sports & Entertainment Attorney, Robert Romano and criminal lawyer DeVaughn Ward, join the Stan Simpson to talk about the particulars of this case.