Warm, humid temps with some sun for Father’s Day

Father's Day looks fairly nice with partly cloudy skies, warm and humid conditions. There is only a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread late Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. The front will slowly move off shore early Tuesday, washes away the humidity and replaces it with dry/comfortable air.

There will be a weak front that could induce a shower on Wednesday; otherwise, a reinforcing shot of dry comfortable air will be with us next Thursday, but with the pattern changing to a more zonal flow, expect warm front to roll in Thursday night followed by another cold front next Friday night into early next weekend with more shower. No big heat waves in sight for the next week to 10 days

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy, patchy fog. Low: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer and humid. Slight chance afternoon shower. Highs: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid with showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: Low 80s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance a late day shower. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, still comfy. High: 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid. High: 80s.

