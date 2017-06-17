× West Haven woman arrested after Norwich police cruiser struck

NORWICH — Norwich police say they arrested a woman after she struck a cruiser that was parked to assist another driver.

Police say around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Town Street near the junction of BUtts Lane for a single car accident.

The car was located on the shoulder of Town Street facing northbound and off the road. The two arriving officers parked their patrol vehicles also on the shoulder and out of the road behind the vehicle.The cruiser’s rear emergency lights were on in order to alert approaching traffic.

Around 2:30 a.m., a car driven by Maureen Tynes, 61, of West Haven, was travelling northbound on Town Street. She left the road and collided with the rear of the cruiser parked at the scene. Both cars sustained moderate damage as a result.

Tyrnes was charged with a DUI.