Beyonce and Jay Z welcome twins

LOS ANGELES — Beyonce Knowles and Jazy Z have welcomed twins according to Variety.

The exact date of when she gave birth is unknown, but President Obama hinted at the arrival of two girls in a video message broadcast at the Wongwriters Hall of Fame.

The twins will join Blue Ivy, who was born back in 2012.

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy via Instagram on February 1. The post — showing the singer embracing her baby bump in a garden scene — broke records on the social media platform. The post currently has nearly 11 million likes.

Beyoncé has kept a low profile in recent months, dropping out of Coachella (she was replaced by Lady Gaga) in April and skipping the Met Gala in May.

Reps for the couple have not responded to requests for comment.