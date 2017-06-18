Budget talks expected to resume as fiscal year winds down

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on a new, two-year state budget agreement.

State officials have said they hope to meet by Wednesday.

It’s unclear however, whether the group can reach a deal before the fiscal year ends June 30. Lawmakers and the governor are trying to address a projected $5 billion deficit in the new two-year tax-and-spending plan. A typical one-year budget is roughly $20 billion or so.

The Democratic governor said last week he will present in the coming days “principles” that will guide how he expects to fund state operations on an interim basis if there’s no budget in place for July 1.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says June 30 is the goal, but “it’s not an all or nothing.”