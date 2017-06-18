× Coast Guard rescues 17 from stranded schooner near Mystic

MYSTIC — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 17 people from a stranded schooner Sunday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Coast Guard was notified that a 126-foot Schooner, Alabama, with 17 passengers and five crew aboard ran aground near the mouth of the Mystic River.

The Coast Guard said they transferred the 17 passengers from the Alabama to the nearby Noank shipyard in Groton.

Officials will be investigating the integrity before refloating the ferry.

No injuries were reported.