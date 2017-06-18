× Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record

LOS ANGELES — Diana Taurasi became the WNBA’s career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson’s mark of 7,488 on Sunday against Los Angeles.

Former UConn Husky Taurasi needed 14 points coming into the game, and broke Thompson’s record late in the first half on a layup with the Phoenix Mercury trailing big.

The game was stopped and the crowd, which included former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, gave Taurasi a warm ovation.

It only took the Mercury’s star 13 seasons to become the league’s top scorer. Thompson needed 17 seasons to achieve her total.

Earlier in the season, Taurasi set the career 3-pointer record, passing Katie Smith.