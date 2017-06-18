× Lisbon teen falls asleep in store then arrested for drugs

GRISWOLD — In an unexpected turn of events, a Lisbon teen was arrested after police found him carrying drugs.

State police responded to a call from a local Griswold Napa Auto parts store due to a man who allegedly was falling asleep inside. Police say the man admitted to police of using heroin shortly before entering the store.

After searching his car, officers found two small plastic baggies containing heroin.

The man was identified as Brandon Burnette, 19 of Lisbon.

Burnette was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics. He was released on bond and is schedule to appear in Norwich court on June 29.